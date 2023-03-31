Our very own Rocking star Yash is ruling the hearts of millions with his exceptional acting abilities and engaging demeanour. The ever-rising stardom of Yash went on to touch new heights with the mega success of KGF 2, which created records at the national and international box office. His status as one of the best performers in the Indian film industry has been solidified by his enormous fan base.

The actor was recently seen in the Pepsi Ad which he posted on his social media handle. In that advertisement, Yash is seen speaking multiple languages ranging from Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, along with Kannada in his own voice. This clearly demonstrates the actor’s versatility and commitment to his craft.

This has not only showcased his commitment but also his proficiency in different languages which has enabled him to strike a connection with the audience. The advertisement has received acclaim from both fans and viewers.

The advertisement garnered a wonderful response from the audience as a result of the actor’s commitment and effort and his ability to resonate with audiences across India. Fans took to social media and here’s how they express their love and admiration towards the actor’s effort –

“New pepsi Ad ft. #Yash! He dubbed by his own voice👌.. #YashBOSS #Pepsi”

“Boss dubbed his own voice for Pepsi new ad in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil along with Kannada 🤩🔥

#WeNeedYash19Announcement

#YashBOSS #Yash19 .”

Boss dubbed his own voice for Pepsi new ad in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil along with Kannada 🤩🔥#WeNeedYash19Announcement#YashBOSS #Yash19 .pic.twitter.com/V6DVf9qXW9 — Yash Cult Sumithʸᵃˢʰ¹⁹ (@SumithYashCult) March 23, 2023

“Rise Up Baby 🤟ft.

@TheNameIsYash

in All Languages

#YashBOSS #Pepsi”

“his own voice in all languages For pepsi advertisement ❤️‍🔥 Just for pepsi ad entire social media

Imagine the euphoria will create at the time of #Yash19 announcement 🔥

@TheNameIsYash

#YashBOSS”

his own voice in all languages For pepsi advertisement ❤️‍🔥 Just for pepsi ad entire social media Imagine the euphoria will create at the time of #Yash19 announcement 🔥@TheNameIsYash #YashBOSS — Telugu Yash Fans Clubʸᵃˢʰ¹⁹ (@YashTeluguFc) March 23, 2023

The superstar has developed a great relationship with the audience, as seen by the praise he has received from fans. Yash’s admiration and love from the public attest to his talent, commitment, and hard work. It also demonstrates the actor’s enormous fandom. With KGF 2 Yash gave the nation the biggest blockbuster of the year as the film went on to become the highest-grosser at the box office with a huge collection of 54 Cr. in the Hindi market on the very first day and 1200 Cr. on the global box office.

