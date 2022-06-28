Ranga Ranga Vaibhavang: Vaisshnav Tej & Ketika Sharma Starrer Trends On YouTube Surpassing Over 4 Million Views

The teaser for Vaishnav Tej’s ‘Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga’ has been unveiled and it has got an exceptional response on YouTube, much to everyone’s delight.

Advertisement

The teaser quickly surpassed 4 million views and over 100,000 likes on YouTube. Right now, the teaser is trending on YouTube, creating many impressions for the movie.

Advertisement

The audience’s expectations have increased as a result of the lead couple-Ketika Sharma’s glamour and Vaisshnav Tej’s makeover in the teaser.

Vaisshnav Tej, who impressed the audience with his exceptional performance in his debut movie ‘Uppena’, however, had to face a debacle right after that through the movie ‘Konda Polam’. Now that his next outing ‘Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga’ is gearing up for its huge release, all hopes are pinned on this rom-com.

‘Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga’ is produced by BVSN Prasad, while the music is being composed by Devi Sri Prasad. ‘Aditya Varma’ fame Gireesaaya is the director.

Must Read: Rashmika Mandanna Gets Trolled Over ‘Budget Issues’ As She Opts For Innova Car, Fans Defend Her For Showing Simplicity

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram