Pushpa, which was released last year ended up becoming one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role, along with a cameo of Fahadh Faasil, whose character will be seen clashing with Allu’s in the sequel. Meanwhile, the latest reports will be a treat for fans as the makers are now eyeing to rope in a major Tamil star for a pivotal role.

Directed by Sukumar, part 1 minted over 300 Crores at the box office and the sequel is expected to make more business looking at the boom in South films. In the movie, Allu played the titular character, while Rashmika his lady love Srivalli. The action film marked Fahadh’s Tamil debut, where he played the character of a police officer named, Banwar Singh Shekhawat.

Coming back to the topic, Sukumar along with his team are giving their final touch to the story of Pushpa 2, which is expected to go on floors in a few months. As per Tollywood.net, Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil will clash in the upcoming film and going by the reports, the makers are now considering roping in Vijay Sethupathi for a major role. Yes! You read that right.

Reportedly, if Vijay Sethupathi agrees to come on board Sukumar’s magnum opus, the actor will be playing the role of a senior police official in Pushpa 2. Interestingly, the Makkal Selvan was on board for the first part but he backed out due to a controversial reason.

As per India Today, Sethupathi was supposed to play a forest officer but the Tamil star hesitated to play the part due to forest officers in Andhra Pradesh had shot many Tamilians thinking they were smugglers.

Meanwhile, now that Vijay Sethupathi has been offered a different character there are possibilities the actor will agree. Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil is expected to go on floors from September 2022.

