Rumours, controversies and other negative limelight are no new things for an actor. However, sometimes these rumours can take a darker turn and leave the actor’s close ones and fans completely disturbed. One such similar situation happened with Jim Carrey after his death hoax went viral on the internet.

This isn’t the first time that a rumour has been claimed about Jim’s death. This is the second time such a nasty death hoax made it to the internet and tricked many fans into falling for it. However, this time the fans weren’t having it. Read on to know what we are talking about.

Well, this hoax of a news story started when a particular video was shared on the YouTube and Twitter platforms. This above-mentioned video was edited with such a sharp eye that people felt the words uttered on screen were Jim Carrey’s last words. Many fans went on the Twitter platform to share their grief and condolences after being heartbroken. When fans realised that this was all a prank and that the Mask actor is still living his life, they were completely in rage.

Seeing such hoax news being spread on the social media platform, Jim Carrey’s fans bashed YouTube and Twitter for sharing the viral video without checking its authenticity. Netizens also expressed how unhappy and annoyed they were about the post. It is to be noted that this is not the only time fans have received such hoax news. Previously, fans had also received news that actors like Jennifer Lopez and Adam Sandler were also on their deathbeds.

Check out how Jim Carrey’s fans reactions on the Twitter platform about the hoax news:

Damn, I didn't know you died. Any thoughts @JimCarrey? pic.twitter.com/RVaCqKdd6g — A slightly aggravated Olm🖊 (@sku_os) June 21, 2022

@JimCarrey been getting a lot of death hoaxes from YouTube today. Let the people know you're still alive pic.twitter.com/UH5DMD0KQx — Rich Memes Anonymous (@Mr_P0sTmAnn) June 20, 2022

Jim Carrey is very much alive. Whoever started the death rumor is the sick one, and is probably a Jim Carrey hater, — Terry Marvin (@terrymarvin63) June 22, 2022

Why does @YouTube allow False Advertisements on their platform?!… Another false report of @JimCarrey being dead on #YouTube & internet…. If I was Jim, I’d sue the Fck pitas these platforms allowing this Fckery. #JimCarreyIeNotDead pic.twitter.com/8wsKNHEmuK — C’zar (@NoLimitWriter_2) June 21, 2022

Jim Carrey is trending, I thought it was his yearly death hoax. Thats it,

Thats the tweet. — eclippz (@clipZgod) February 11, 2020

this Jim Carrey death hoax has me so upset. — T (@tinaelised) May 4, 2016

Even IndiaTv guys fell for jim carrey death hoax :-/ — Darth Vicious (@neetszchemitra) July 2, 2013

What are your thoughts on Jim Carrey’s death hoax? Let us know in the comments below.

