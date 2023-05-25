Leading Tollywood star Ram Charan, who gained worldwide popularity with the Oscar-winning RRR, has joined hands with his friend Vikram Reddy of UV Creations, to announce ‘V Mega Pictures’, a production house established with the intention of encouraging new and young talent.

The production house will cater to Pan-Indian audiences while giving emerging talent a platform to shine. As per Ram’s statement, the production company said that it is ready to captivate audiences with exceptional storytelling and groundbreaking entertainment.

Led by a visionary team with passion for the art of filmmaking, V Mega Pictures is committed to providing a platform for under-represented voices in the industry, it said.

“We at V Mega Pictures are dedicated to fostering an inclusive and collaborative environment that embraces diversity and welcomes fresh perspectives. By championing creativity and pushing boundaries, we aim to create a lasting impact on the entertainment industry and pave the way for new and emerging talent,” a statement from the production house quoted Ram Charan as saying.

“We are delighted to embark on this exciting journey. By collaborating with talented artists, writers, directors, and technicians, V Mega Pictures aims to push the boundaries of storytelling and bring fresh perspectives to the screen,” said Vikram Reddy.

On the work front, Ram Charan was seen on the silver screen as Alluri Sitarama Raju in SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Siddha in Koratala Siva’s Acharya. He also featured in a cameo appearance as himself in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan‘s Yentamma. His next will see him play Chiranjeevi IAS / Ram in Game Changer – set to release in 2024.

