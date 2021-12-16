Radhe Shyam: Makers Of Prabhas & Pooja Hegde's Love Saga Plan An Epic Pre-Release Event

Prabhas’ upcoming romantic drama ‘Radhe Shyam’ is gearing up for its theatrical release on January 14. With only a couple of weeks left for the release, the makers are planning a grand pre-release event.

Advertisement

The makers of Radhe Shyam have planned for the pre-release event on December 23, at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City. The film’s theatrical trailer will also be out on the same day, midway through the event with several bigwigs.

Advertisement

Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Prabhas plays a palmist in the movie, as he was introduced with a promo a few weeks ago. Pooja Hegde, on the other hand, is playing a glam role.

Bollywood actress Bhagyashree will be seen as Prabhas’ mother in the film, which is billed as an epic love story.

Up until now, Radhe Shyam’s promotions were largely confined to lyrical videos and promos. With the lavish pre-release event, the makers are aiming to build the hype around the movie.

Must Read: Fawad Khan Admits Missing Bollywood Post Ban On Pakistani Artists, Reveals Being In Touch With ‘Great Friends’

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam Kannada film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube