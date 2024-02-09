Pushpa 2, aka Pushpa: The Rule, is one of the much-awaited South Indian movie sequels. The Telugu movie stars Allu Arjun in the lead role. The first part was released in 2021 and received immense appreciation from the masses. From dialogues to action sequences, everything left a lasting impression. The very talented Samantha Ruth Prabhu did a special dance number, Oo Antava Mava, which became an instant hit.

The filming for the Sukumar directorial is currently taking place in Hyderabad. Initially, there were reports that the sequel would also have a sensational dance number like Part 1. However, reports stated that another famous Telugu star, Sreeleela, might perform the item song instead of Samantha. But the latest reports say the song is currently on a back burner.

As reported by OTTPlay, the makers have decided to put the item song on hold because they have yet to think about how to go about it. Pushpa 2 music composer DSP still needs to come up with a tune for the dance number. So until that’s finalised, the makers are not thinking about the song. They are currently focusing on completing the film’s shooting.

Well, considering the frenzy Oo Antava Mava caused in 2021, it makes sense that the makers don’t want to hurry up the process of creating another dance number. They are to come up with a fine tune that’s either as good as Samantha’s dance number or better than that.

Puspha 2 Poster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

Meanwhile, earlier reports stated that director Sukumar and actor Allu Arjun want to do their best to make Pushpa 2 better than the first film in every aspect. It was reported multiple reshoots were happening, which might even cause an increase in the film’s budget.

The film also stars Fahadh Faashil, Rashmika Mandanna, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh and others. The Telugu action drama is all set to release on the big screen on August 15, 2024.

Should there be a special dance number in Pushpa: The Rise? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Thalapathy Vijay, A Kollywood Phenomena Quits At Peak With 600 Crore Grosser, Only To Win ‘Crores’ Of Hearts By Being Real Life Messiah!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News