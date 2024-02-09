Eagle Box Office (India) Day 1 Prediction: Ravi Teja's Film Is All Set For Massive Collections

Eagle, starring Tollywood star Ravi Teja, has hit theatres today, on February 9. The movie has opened to good advance bookings in India and overseas. Check out the detailed Box office report.

The much-awaited film created waves before its theatrical release. Eagle was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on January 13 for the Sankranti festive season. Due to the screen crunch caused by Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, Ravi Teja and the producers of his film were forced to make a difficult decision. In order to give their movie the best chance of success, they agreed to postpone the release and choose a later date when it could enjoy a solo run in theaters. This was a strategic move to ensure that the film would have maximum exposure and not be overshadowed by the competition.

Looks like their decision is paying off.

Opening day collections of Eagle

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Eagle is predicted to have a solid first-day collection. The movie’s domestic Day 1 box office collection is expected to be around 5 crore. The film is getting positive word-of-mouth. Plus, considering Ravi Teja’s fan following, the film is surely on a good start at the Box Office.

More about Eagle

The movie marks the directorial debut of cinematographer Karthik Ghattamaneni. He was recently quoted saying Eagle is an “attempt to bring films like Rambo and Terminator to the Telugu audience”. And as rightly said, the movie sees Ravi Teja in out-and-out action mode.

The movie, starring Ravi Teja, also sees Anupama Prameswaran, Navdeep, Vinay Rai, Kavya Thapar, Srinivas Avasarala, and Madhoo playing pivotal roles. Even before the film’s release, the makers have announced Eagle’s sequel. The second installment of Eagle will be titled Eagle: Yuddha Kaanda.

Fans go crazy watching Ravi Teja on screen

Here are some highlights of the social media buzz surrounding the release of Eagle today. Take a look:

#Eagle Is a good watch mostly yekkadaithey Bore kottadu Okkataithey confirm Ticket worthy movie Mee ticket ki nyayam chese visuals bgm and action set pieces untay Dhairyam ga book cheskondi John wick type Telugu movie's lo the best movie eedi Purely theatrical film pic.twitter.com/TTFn1DVzct — DEVA SALAAR (@RAJA_SAAB26) February 9, 2024

