Ahead of its worldwide release, the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde- starrer ‘Radhe Shyam’ gears up for promotions. The makers who have rustled up non-stop promotions, announced a special trailer for the movie.

‘Radhe Shyam’ producers took to their social media to release an interesting poster, featuring Prabhas. Along with the poster, comes an interesting announcement that the second trailer for the movie will be out on March 2.

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde have come together under the direction of Radha Krishna Kumar for this epic saga, which is slated for its worldwide release on March 11.

The stakes are high for this visual splendor, ‘Radhe Shyam’. It is also reported that Prabhas, despite his busy schedule, has agreed to promote the movie, as per the campaign planned by the makers.

Prabhas, along with team ‘Radhe Shyam’, will be extensively touring major cities across India – Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kochi, and others.

It is apparently part of the film’s pre-release promotional tour, which starts on March 2.

Music by Justin Prabhakaran on T-Series, ‘Radhe Shyam’ will have sound design by Resul Pookutty.

Presented by Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies, ‘Radhe Shyam’ is produced by UV Creations and T-Series.

‘Radhe Shyam‘ will be released globally in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Chinese and Japanese.

Music composer Amaal Mallik, who has come out with heartfelt track titled ‘Jaan Hai Meri’ from ‘Radhe Shyam’, says the song is his definition of selfless love.

The track marks the first time he has composed a song starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. Penned by Rashmi Virag, ‘Jaan Hai Meri’ marks the reunion of one of the most loved musical trios of Amaal-Armaan-Rashmi.

Amaal says, “This song is special on many counts. It is my first song that stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. It is from a film that has been made with so much passion and cinematic acumen by Radha Krishna Kumar sir. It has been sung by Armaan and written by Rashmi. We gave this song our all.”

