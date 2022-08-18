Telugu superstar Prabhas became a pan India star following the release of the Baahubali series which turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office. His stardom skyrocketed overnight and his fanbase is increasing day by day. While the star is currently busy with a series of big-budget movies, fans are more concerned about his personal life.

The Salaar actor is one of the most eligible bachelors in the Telugu film industry. His personal life has always been a hot topic of discussion among Tollywood fans. Now a famous astrologer has made some predictions about his marriage which has shocked the fans.

As reported by News 18, astrologer Venu Swamy has made a prediction that should Prabhas get married he will meet the same fate as late actor Uday Kiran. For the unversed, Uday Kiran was one of the celebrated actors in the south film industry. He carved a niche for himself with films like Chitram, Nuvvu Nenu, and Manasantha Nuvve. His films have earned him the nickname “Hat-trick hero.”

However, the 32-year-old star committed suicide on January 5, 2014. Reports claimed that the actor’s career went south after he broke his engagement with megastar Chiranjeevi’s daughter, Sushmita. Venu Swamy’s predictions about many celebrities have turned out to be true in the past. Therefore, fans and admirers of Prabhas were left shocked after his predictions about the Baahulbali actor’s marriage did the rounds on the internet.

It is also worth pointing out that some media reports reported that Prabhas is all set to tie the knot this year. Senior Rebel Star Krishnam Raju, who is also his uncle, was expected to break the news to his fans soon but there’s no confirmation regarding the same has been made by Prabhas or his family so far.

