Prabhas is undoubtedly one of the biggest Indian stars at present. No matter how his film fares at the box office, the actor possesses a loyal following across the country. Next month, on 23rd October, the actor celebrates his 42nd birthday and on this auspicious occasion, his fans have planned to re-release Billa in theatres. But now, they are in worry as their plan is likely to get cancelled and below is all you need to know.

Advertisement

Nowadays, the trend of re-releasing films on an actor’s birthday is in full form down south, especially among Telugu fans. Recently, we witnessed a re-release of Pokiri on Mahesh Babu’s birthday. Even Pawan Kalyan fans celebrated their beloved star’s birthday by arranging special shows of Jalsa. A similar plan was a plan for the Saaho actor’s birthday with Billa’s re-release, which might not at all happen now.

Advertisement

A few days back, renowned actor Krishnam Raju passed away. For the unversed, he was Prabhas’ uncle. Raju’s death has left the Bahubali actor in deep shock and grief. Reportedly, the actor has put a halt on all of his current projects and their shoots. Now, as per the report in Filmyfocus.com, it is learnt that he might not celebrate his birthday this year, leaving his fans confused and worried about their plans for Billa’s re-release.

As Prabhas fans are very loyal to him, it is expected that they might cancel the plans of arranging special shows for Billa and avoid any birthday celebrations on 23rd October.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas will be next seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush, which releases on 12th January 2023. Apart from it, the actor is currently shooting for Project K and Salaar. He also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit in his kitty.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Godfather: Chiranjeevi & Salman Khan Set The Party Mood With Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar Song – Check It Out!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram