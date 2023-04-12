Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus film PS-2 unveils the third enchanting song ‘Shivoham’ which features a powerful and intense chant, the narrative showcases Madhurantakan, played by actor Rahman, vying for the Chola throne and forms alliances with the Kalamugars headed by a fierce leader played by Makarand Deshpande.

The song carries historical and cultural significance, showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage.

Shivoham is Composed, Produced and Arranged by A.R.Rahman. Based on Nirvana Shatakam by Adi Shankara. Sung by renowned Singers; Sathyaprakash, Dr. Narayanan, Sreekanth Hariharan, Nivas, Aravind Srinivas, Shenbagaraj, TS Ayyappan

PS2 stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala in leading roles and Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in supporting roles.

Subaskaran’s Lyca Productions presents PS-2. Jointly Produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, Directed by Mani Ratnam, and Music Composed by AR Rahman. PS-2 is slated for a worldwide release on 28th April 2023, in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The first instalment of veteran director, Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan proved to be one of the biggest blockbusters at the box office and ruled the hearts of the audiences. Not just fans, PS1 struck a chord with the critics too for its resplendent manner of storytelling of the Chola Dynasty, extremely spectacular star cast and a larger than life cinematography and screenplay.

