Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati-starrer ‘Bheemla Nayak’ is gearing up for its grand release on February 25.

After back-to-back postponement struggles, the makers finally made an official announcement regarding the release date on Tuesday. The production house of Sithara Entertainments took to social media to announce, “25 – 02 – 2022!! The date is set for the POWER STORM to hit the screens #BheemlaNayakOn25thFeb”.

Along with the exciting release date announcement, the makers also released a poster featuring Pawan Kalyan. Pawan looks fresh, as the picture seems to be captured from his recently-shot promotional song for the movie.

Helmed by Sagar K Chandra, ‘Bheemla Nayak’ is an original remake of Malayalam’s super hit movie ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’.

With the screenplay and dialogues penned by Trivikram Srinivas and music by S Thaman, the movie has got so much hype already.

Pawan Kalyan, in and as ‘Bheemla Nayak’ will be seen playing a cop while Rana Daggubati appears in an important role with shades of negativity.

The much-awaited action-packed entertainer ‘Bheemla Nayak‘ has an ensemble of cast and top-notch technicians. Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon are the female leads in the movie.

Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, the upcoming action drama has cinematography and editing by Ravi K. Chandran and Naveen Nooli respectively.

Previous Pawan kalyan was in the news when he wrote, “One of my favorite quotes: Until the people are in a misapprehension, they will only assume ‘bait’ to be food -Vakada Srinivasa Rao”.

It is not known what Pawan Kalyan is referring to, while some of his fans assume that he has tweeted regarding the situation of politics in Andhra Pradesh, while others think he has just tweeted a quote.

In contrast, people close to him believe that Pawan Kalyan is upset over megastar Chiranjeevi and Co approaching Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on ticket pricing issues, while the whole scenario is believed to be “concocted by the AP government, out of ego”.

