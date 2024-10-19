Pawan Kalyan Pushes for Flexible Ticket Pricing in Cinemas: A Bold Move to Boost Audience Turnout and Revitalize Theaters

Grandhi Viswanath, the former president of the Andhra Pradesh Film Chamber and Managing Director of Poorna Pictures, requested Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan to introduce a flexible ticket pricing system for cinemas in Andhra Pradesh. He proposed a system similar to the one already followed in neighboring states like Telangana, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

Viswanath explained that many people believe current cinema ticket prices are too high, discouraging moviegoers. He also expressed concern about the growing popularity of OTT platforms, threatening the traditional cinema industry. He believes adopting a flexible ticket pricing model could help reverse this trend by attracting more people to theaters, significantly smaller, struggling cinemas.

According to Viswanath, this pricing system would benefit a wide range of films, making them more accessible to the public. It would also help cinemas compete with online streaming services. Viswanath highlighted how this system has already helped theaters in other states.

Pawan Kalyan responded positively to the idea and assured Viswanath that he would bring the proposal to the Chief Minister’s attention for further consideration.

In another event, officials from the Rural Water Supply (RWS) department collected water samples from seven areas in the Gudivada Gudlavalleru and Nandivada manuals for testing. This came after Gudivada MLA Venigandla Ramu raised concerns about the quality of drinking water being supplied to households. In response, Pawan Kalyan directed officials to ensure that clean drinking water is provided to the people in these regions.

Six teams of 44 engineering assistants have been formed to collect and test the water samples. The goal is to ensure the safety and quality of the water supply.

