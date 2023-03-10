Superstar Jr NTR says that the steps from his iconic number ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the film ‘RRR’ were not tough, but it was the “sync” which was tougher. He adds that his “legs still hurt” from shooting the song, for which he and his co-star Ram Charan practised over three hours every day.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jr NTR, was asked if there was a moment when this film is crossing all global lines and everyone is loving it?

The Indian actor replied: “We had no idea. The experience of shooting that song, I have been telling this… My legs still hurt.”

“The steps were not hard but what was harder was the sync. We were practicing it everyday for three hours. We were rehearsing it while we were shooting that song… we rehearsed a week before we shot for that song and we were rehearsing on set as well. It was only for synchronisation.”

How does it feel to add an Academy award-nominee to his list of accolades?

Jr NTR replied with a smile: “What else could an actor ask for, what else would a filmmaker ask for to be a part of thE biggest celebration of cinema globally, the Oscars.”

Jr NTR added on the big day, he would not be walking the red carpet as an actor but as an Indian.

“For that day… I think we are not going to walk as actors of ‘RRR’. I am not going to walk as an actor from the Indian film industry. I am going to walk as an Indian on that carpet with pride filled in my heart carrying my nation in my heart.”

S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ bagged a nomination in the Best Original Song category at the 95th Oscar Awards for its livewire track ‘Naatu Naatu’. The grand event will be held on March 12.

The track, composed by M. M. Keeravani, brought home the first Indian and Asian song to win the Best Original Song award at the 80th Golden Globe Awards in January.

