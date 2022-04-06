Taking the digital route, the Tamil family entertainer ‘Oh My Dog’ is all set to have its global premiere on April 21.

The film brings together three generations of the popular real-life film family: Vijaykumar, Arun Vijay, who’s famous in Tamil cinema for his villainous roles, and Arnav Vijay, who makes his debut as an actor.

It presents a heartwarming tale about Arjun (Arnav) and a blind puppy Simba. The plot explores their desires, priorities, caring, courage, victory, disappointments, friendship, sacrifice, unconditional love and loyalty.

Written and directed by Sarov Shanmugam, the film has been produced by Jyotika-Suriya, co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian and S.R. Ramesh Babu of RB Talkies, under the 2D Entertainment banner. It features music by Nivas Prasanna and cinematography by Gopinath.

Since Jyotika and Suriya have been associated with the project, the audience also seems to have confidence in it. It is yet to be seen how well they accept the overall product of Oh My Dog.

‘Oh My Dog’, which will start streaming on Prime Video in Tamil and Telugu, is a part of a four-film deal between Prime Video and 2D Entertainment.

