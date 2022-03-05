Suriya Is All Praises For Chiranjeevi, "If Sir Can Make A Difference..."

Tamil star Suriya Sivakumar, who arrived at Hyderabad to promote his upcoming movie ‘ET’, spoke highly of Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi, at the pre-release event.

Suriya stated that he had taken inspiration to start an NGO, as he got motivated by Chiranjeevi’s blood bank.

Suriya Sivakumar is one of the finest actors in the country and has earned a massive following among the South folks.

Suriya Sivakumar has been a part of philanthropic activities across Tamil Nadu, through his ‘Agaram Foundation’.

At his movie event in Hyderabad, Suriya asserted, “If Chiranjeevi Sir, can make a difference, I can contribute at least 1-2 per cent of what he has been doing.”

Talking about his philanthropy, Suriya said: “I am glad to mention that we have collectively managed to educate 5,000 students via our foundation.”

On the work front, Suriya is gearing up for the big release of his upcoming film ‘Etharkkum Thuninthavan’, which is dubbed as ‘ET’ in Telugu.

Helmed by Pandiraj, ‘Etharkkum Thuninthavan’ will be released on March 11.

