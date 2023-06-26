Actors Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi have wrapped up shooting the third schedule of their upcoming film ‘OG’.

Makers of ‘OG’ took to social media to announce the wrap up of the third schedule in Hyderabad. The film also stars Priyanka Mojan, Arjun Das, and Sriya Reddy in key roles in the film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sharing a picture, the producers DVV Entertainment wrote: “Action, Epicness & Drama…A very productive three Schedules Done & Dusted. #OG Completes 50% of the shoot. Exciting weeks ahead.”

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DVV Entertainment (@dvvmovies)

The film also marks Emraan Hashmi‘s debut in the Telugu film industry.

Pawan, popular as a power star, is well known for his crazy fan following in the Telugu market. In the past, we have seen his films like Bheemla Nayak and Vakeel Saab taking a humongous start at the box office, irrespective of reviews. Pawan’s name does half of the job, with his films raking in huge numbers during the opening weekend itself.

During his political party JanaSena’s 10th anniversary, he confirmed receiving a salary of 2 crores per day for his upcoming film. Interestingly, he even said that it is not guaranteed that he’ll be paid this much for his every upcoming film.

As per a report, for Vinodhaya Sitham’s remake, Pawan Kalyan has allotted 22 days and is expected to wrap up the shoot by April. While the schedule looks small, the actor is getting a hefty amount of 45 crores as his fees. The figure is really crazy and given his crowd pull, we expect that the star will continue to receive such insane offers in the future too.

Must Read: Adipurush: Prabhas’ Friend Manoj Manchu Collaborates With NGO To Organise Special Screening For Underprivileged Kids: “It Is A Small Step Towards…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News