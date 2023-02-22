Dhanush is on a roll as the actor has been consistent in delivering success at the box office. The latest one is Vaathi/Sir, which has turned out to be his latest commercial success. Released in Tamil and Telugu languages, the film is already a huge success in Telugu states. To be more specific, it has earned a profit of 220% and below is all you need to know.

For the unversed, Dhanush predominantly works in the Tamil film industry i.e. Kollywood. In a career spanning almost two decades, the actor has made his special place in the hearts of Tamil audiences and is one of the most popular Tamil stars across the country. However, apart from his dominance in Kollywood, the actor is hugely loved by the Telugu audience too.

In the past, we have seen Dhanush receiving immense love and appreciation from the Telugu audience. Now, speaking about his Sir, the film is already running in huge profits within just 4 days. As per the report on Tracktollywood.com, the period action drama’s theatrical rights are valued at 5 crores in Telugu states. And speaking about the collection, the film has earned 16 crores nett from the Telugu version in just 4 days.

After recovering the theatrical rights price of 5 crores, Sir has earned returns of 11 crores so far, which equals 220% profit. It’s huge and the film is on its way to become a blockbuster in the Telugu states.

Helmed by Venky Atluri, the film has been shot in Tamil and Telugu languages simultaneously with a title ‘Vaathi’ and ‘Sir’ respectively.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

