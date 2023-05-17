NTR 30: Makers To Release The First Look Of Jr NTR On His Birthday Eve

All set to make Man of Masses NTR Jr’s birthday a lot more special this year, makers of NTR 30 have made an official announcement on actor’s much-awaited look from the film. Coming in as the best news for millions of his fans, the actor’s official look from the film will be unveiled on May 19 – which is his birthday eve. As the look is expected to be intense and raw, there’s a lot of excitement amongst cinelovers for the big reveal.

Announcing the same, makers of NTR 30 shared a new poster of the film on social media today and wrote, “’The sea is full of his stories 🌊…written in blood 🩸’

The film is currently underway in Hyderabad and the makers of the film make it a point to share tiny sneak peaks about the film. A year back, the makers had dropped the film’s official motion poster which in no time went viral on the internet man of Masses NTR Jr was seen in a deadly avatar, wielding a sickle knife and an axe in the same.

Directed by filmmaker Koratala Siva, the film is expected to be a visual extravaganza with an exciting storyline. NTR 30 also marks the reunion of Man of Masses NTR Jr and Janatha Garage director Kortala Siva.

NTR 30 is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and will release pan Indian on 5th April 2024. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

