The makers of the much-awaited film NTR 30 have made two significant announcements back to back.

First, they announced the addition of Kenny Bates, an action producer, and now they have revealed that Brad Minnich, a veteran VFX Supervisor, will be joining the team for NTR Jr.’s upcoming project.

Brad Minnich is a renowned VFX Supervisor who is known for his expertise in Cataclysmic climate changes and super-powered emerald energies. He has worked on various successful projects, including Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022), Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021), The Good Lord Bird (2020), Aquaman (2018), and Batman v Superman (2016). NTR 30 will be his first Indian film.

NTR 30 is a highly anticipated film produced by Yuvasudha Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under the banner of NTR Arts. The film marks Janhvi Kapoor’s Telugu debut. Starring Young Tiger NTR Jr, directed by Koratala Siva, with music by Anirudh, the film is set to release on 5th April 2024 in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, promising a pan-Indian cinematic experience.

