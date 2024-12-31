The Siddharth starrer Tamil romantic film Miss You was released into the theatres on December 13, 2024, with a lot of expectations. The film, however, failed to mint numbers at the box office. However, it is now gearing up to be released in the digital sphere.

Miss You Plot

The movie has Siddharth play an aspiring director, Vasu, who suffers a life-threatening accident from which he loses his memory. He soon goes on a journey of self-discovery after this incident. He, however, meets Subbulakshmi (Ashika Ranganath) and falls in love with her at the first sight. However, she turns down his proposal. It is then that Vasu realizes that Subbulakshmi has a connection to his past life. The duo were actually married but soon their relationship had gone downhill. The plot delves deep into the complexities of their relationship.

Where And When To Watch Miss You Online

According to a news report in Pinkvilla, the Siddharth starrer will be released on the OTT streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. The film will be released on the platform on January 26, 2024. The movie is expected to receive a better response upon its OTT release than what it had received during its theatrical run.

Miss You’s Box Office Performance

The Siddharth starrer witnessed a disastrous theatrical run. The movie’s lifetime collection was a mere 4.15 crores. It wrapped up below 5 crores, which was pretty disappointing. While the exact budget of the film is not known, it is mounted reportedly above 10 crores. In accordance with this, the film has turned out to be a huge flop.

About The Film

The film has been directed by N Rajasekar. Apart from Siddharth and Ashika Ranganath, it also stars Karunakaran, Bala Saravanan, Lollu Sabha Maaran, and Ponvannan in the lead roles. At the same time, the music has been composed by Ghibran.

Take A Look At The Miss You Trailer

