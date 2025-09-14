Teja Sajja is riding high with Mirai, which has made a strong start at the box office. The movie is said to be ruling the US Box office with unanimous domination. But did you know Teja Sajja wasn’t the first choice for the film? Director Karthik Ghattamaneni initially had another actor in mind to play the lead before things took a different turn.

Nani Was Approached First

While Teja is enjoying all the applause, an interesting piece of gossip has caught fans’ attention. 123telugu reports suggest that Mirai was first offered to Natural Star Nani. Director Karthik Ghattamaneni reportedly narrated the story to him, and Nani was impressed enough to say yes. However, things fell apart during the discussions over remuneration, and Nani eventually stepped away from the project.

This opened the door for Teja Sajja, who stepped in at the right time. And this how Teja became the face of Mirai and delivered a blockbuster performance in the film.

Another report from 123telugu suggests that Manchu Manoj received a bigger paycheck than Teja Sajja. Manchu Manoj earned around 3 crore for his role in Mirai. On the other hand, Teja Sajja, who played the lead superhero, was paid 2 crore. Since he had signed the movie before the massive success of HanuMan, his fee was fixed earlier.

Big Weekend Ahead for Mirai

On its first day, Mirai is said to have collected nearly Rs 25 crore worldwide, the biggest opening in Teja’s career. With advance bookings looking strong, trade circles expect the film to cross Rs 75 crore by the end of the weekend.

The film also stars Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram in key roles. Produced by TG Viswa Prasad under People Media Factory, Mirai promises to mix action, fantasy, and emotions on a grand scale.

The film that first went to Nani has now on the way to turned into a milestone for Teja Sajja. With Mirai drawing strong numbers and positive buzz, Teja has proved that grabbing the right chance at the right time can change everything for an actor.

Check out the trailer of Mirai below:

