Tovino Thomas, who will be seen as superhero ‘Minnal Murali’, has termed the film as the biggest movie of his career, so far. For him, it was also a difficult part to pull off because it involved four different looks along the film’s course.

The actor shared, “Minnal Murali will be the biggest movie of my career considering the scale of the movie and the budget involved. That budget was essential to making this movie because for a movie that’s two hours and a few minutes long, we shot for 110 days and packed up on the 111th day. So if we have shot for 110 days, one can understand how much content would be there (sic).”

Talking about the challenges for his part, Tovino Thomas said, “And in terms of challenges playing the role, it was really fulfilling to pull off 4 different looks in the film and play a character that has a crazy journey from being a common man to a superhero. Getting a team that was 100 per cent committed to bringing out the best from what we had on paper, was one of the biggest blessings we had.”

‘Minnal Murali’, directed by Basil Joseph, tells the story of an ordinary man Jaison (played by Tovino Thomas) from a small town called Kurukkanmoola in Kerala, who becomes the titular superhero after getting struck by a bolt of light.

Produced by Sophia Paul of Weekend Blockbusters, the film, which also stars Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan, and Aju Varghese, will be released on December 24 on Netflix.

