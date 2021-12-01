Netflix surprised fans with a bonus trailer of Minnal Murali today that peeks into the superhero universe and leaves you intrigued at all the possibilities. Minnal Murali, the upcoming superhero film on Netflix has been breaking records and stealing hearts across the country. Lightning power, an epic origin story and the tale of good vs. evil, the trailer that was released today promises to evoke a range of emotions and captivate audiences, making it the perfect Christmas holiday movie. The film will premiere in Malayalam with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English.

Tovino Thomas will star in the upcoming superhero film as the superhuman ‘Minnal Murali’, alongside Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan, and Aju Varghese in pivotal roles. Produced by Weekend Blockbusters (Sophia Paul) and directed by Basil Joseph, the super hero film will premiere worldwide on December 24, 2021, exclusively on Netflix.

Talking about the trailer, Filmmaker Basil Joseph said, “I am delighted and overjoyed with the response to the trailer. In order to keep our fans guessing, we decided on sharing a sneak peek of what is to come, through this bonus trailer. Our endeavor is to give the audience a good movie and to entertain them through the film. With the bonus trailer we hope the audience are intrigued and are as excited about watching the film as we are to show it to them”

Producer Sophia Paul of Weekend Blockbusters added ,“Our goal was to make Minnal Murali a well-rounded film and a family entertainer with something for everyone. Along with the story, it is the amazing cast who have all delivered surreal performances and the crew whose efforts will make people want to watch the film again and again. The bonus trailer will surely leave the audience super excited for what is to come.”

Minnal Murali will take you on a triumphant journey of good versus evil on December 24, 2021

