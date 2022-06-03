The film ‘Major,’ which stars Adivi Sesh and tells the story of 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, will be released on June 3. Director Sashi Kiran Tikka explained that ‘Major’ is a story told from the perspective of Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s parents and that the film has no agenda and is made for the audience to savor the emotions alone.

Advertisement

“‘Major‘ isn’t some random agenda-driven movie,” Sashi Kiran Tikka said. “It’s a natural story that allows the audience to soak in the emotions. While listening to the script, some of the actors and teammates began to cry.”

Advertisement

“Prakash Raj and Revathi both broke down in tears. At times, I too became emotional. The performance of Revathi ma’am will make you cry,” Major director conveyed.

“During the attacks, 15 police officers and two NSG commandos were killed, including Sandeep Unnikrishnan. I hope that one day, their stories will be told in the same way that Sandeep’s has been told.”

The director claims that the screening of ‘Major’ for Sandeep’s parents was a moving experience, as they were contacted by the team for the simplest of the details related to the martyr. “They’d describe how their son used to react in a particular situation. Taking their feedback was like a litmus test for us. The story is the parents’ point of view,” said Sashi Kiran Tikka.

The director talked about small-big cinematic liberties, he tried to take advantage of, for ‘Major’.

“The majority of ‘Major’ was shot on location. Simultaneously, we had to be as genuine as possible. To be sure, some cinematic liberties were taken.

“The action sequences were created with the goal of being as commercial as possible. If the reactions of the audiences at the premieres are any indication, the decision was well worth it.

“‘Major’ has been seen by Mahesh Babu sir (one of the producers). After watching the show, he was speechless for five minutes. We were unsure whether he enjoyed the film or not! He later came up to us, hugged me, and expressed his happiness as he showered appreciation,” said Sashi Kiran Tikka.

‘Major’ is not agenda-driven movie: Director Sashi Kiran Tikka

Must Read: Kamal Haasan Fans! Indian 2 Is Indeed Happening As The Vikram Star Says “Days Of Mughal-E-Azam Cannot Be Repeated…”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram