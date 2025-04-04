After finishing its run in theaters, GV Prakash Kumar’s fantasy-horror adventure Kingston is now gearing up for its much-awaited OTT release. Directed by Kamal Prakash, the film was theatrically released on March 7, 2025, and received a mixed response from both audiences and critics. The horror drama features a supernatural element with an action-packed storyline. However, recent reports confirm that fans who missed the film’s theatrical run will soon be able to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes.

Where & When To Watch Kingston Online & On TV?

If you missed a chance to grab a seat in the theater, Kingston will come running for you on ZEE5 starting on April 13, 2025. In addition to OTT release, the movie will also have its satellite premiere on Zee Tamil on the same date. The Telugu dubbed version will also be available on ZEE5 Telugu.

Speaking about the ZEE5 premiere of Kingston, Llyod Xavier, Vice President- SVOD South said, “Tamil cinema is on fire right now, and Kingston is exactly the kind of edge-of-the-seat entertainment we love to bring to our audiences. With G.V. Prakash leading the charge and Kalam Prakash crafting a thrilling world of action and mystery, this film is a wild ride. At ZEE5, we’re always on the lookout for stories that excite, surprise, and keep viewers hooked— Kingston is all that and more!”

G.V. Prakash, who plays the lead role of Kingston, shared, “Kingston is a character that pushed me in so many ways—he’s bold, unpredictable, and caught in a storm of secrets and supernatural chaos. This film blends action, mystery, and folklore in a way Tamil cinema rarely explores, and the love it received in theatres was truly special. I’m thrilled that more people will now get to experience it on ZEE5. I can’t wait for more viewers to set sail on this adventure.”

Director Kalam Prakash also shared his excitement, adding, “This film was a labor of love—blending mystery, action, and striking visuals to create an immersive experience. It was a challenge, but seeing audiences connect with it in theatres made it all worth it. G.V. Prakash was absolutely phenomenal—his transformation, intensity, and depth made Kingston the character he is. I honestly can’t picture anyone else in this role. Now, with ZEE5, I’m even more excited that more viewers get to experience this story. I hope they find it just as thrilling and unforgettable as we did while making it.”

About the Film

Kingston has been hailed as a one-of-a-kind horror-action movie, delving deep into the eerie mysteries of the ocean. The film stars GV Prakash Kumar in a gripping role, alongside Divyabharathi, Elango Kumaravel, and Sabumon Abdusamad in key performances. Its stunning visuals, dark storytelling, and spine-chilling sequences have made it a must-watch for fans of the genre.

Though the film received mixed reviews from critics, audiences appreciated its ambitious narrative, thrilling action sequences, and GV Prakash Kumar’s compelling performance. The blend of supernatural horror and adventure elements makes Kingston a unique addition to Indian cinema.

Mark your calendars and get ready to experience the chills and thrills when the film arrives on ZEE5 on April 13.

