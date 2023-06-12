Superstar Yash has yet again won the hearts of his fans and people with his entertaining dance performance at the budding hero Abhishek Ambareesh’s post-wedding ceremony in Bengaluru.

Abhishek Ambareesh is the son of Kannada superstar and politician Ambareesh and popular actress and MP Sumalatha.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yash had danced with Kannada superstar Darshan to a popular Kannada number and while posting the event on his social media handle, the actor addressed Darshan as ‘sir’. The KGF star’s humility and simplicity have won the hearts of the people.

Here’s the video:

Late Ambareesh was the mentor of the actor.

Yash, along with Darshan, had campaigned for Sumalatha in the last Parliamentary elections. Sumalatha had won by a whopping margin against Nikhil Kumaraswamy, grandson of former PM H.D. Deve Gowda.

Speaking on the occasion, addressing Abhishek Ambareesh, superstar Yash said ‘Mahalaxmi’ had arrived at the house.

“Whatever mistakes Abhishek’s wife commits won’t be hers but all of them would be her husband’s. No matter wherever you go, Abhi, you must come back home,” Yash said.

The function was attended by Prabhu Deva, Shivarajkumar, Malashree and others.

Must Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grooves With Varun Dhawan On ‘Oo Antava’ In A Serbia’s Club, Netizens Hail The Actress “Her Journey From An Ordinary Middle-Class Girl To Pan India…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News