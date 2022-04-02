Kannada’s pan-India movie ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is heading towards its grand release worldwide. The team has kickstarted the promotions, while ‘Rocking Star’ Yash and other actors participated in media interactions on Friday.

Yash, Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, actress Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty have participated in the media interaction in New Delhi. The team shared their views and experiences working for a huge, two-part movie like ‘KGF’.

As Bollywood veteran actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon play significant roles, ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is one of the most hyped movies right now.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the Sandalwood magnum opus is up for a grand release in theaters on April 14.

Produced by Hombale Films, the multilingual action drama also has Prakash Raj and Rao Ramesh in crucial roles. The music of ‘KGF 2’ is composed by Ravi Basrur.

The makers have planned to publicise the movie in a distinctive manner. The producers took to social media to announce the ‘KGF’ metaverse, which is titled ‘KGFVerse’.

As per the makers, the makers will release the metaverse for ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, which will offer people the chance to create their own avatars. With multiple, distinctive avatars, the users will be able to explore the world of ‘KGF’.

The users can make use of this chance from April 7.

“Metaverse will soon be Rocky’s world. Get ready for a grand entry on April 7th. Offer Closes Soon”, the makers wrote.

These unique ways of promotions are expected to amplify the existing buzz around Prashanth Neel’s directorial.

‘KGF- Chapter 2’, is the sequel to ‘KGF‘, one of the biggest hits in the history of Kannada cinema. Originally made in Kannada, the movie ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is to be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

