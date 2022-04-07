Prashanth Neel’s action thriller film KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash in the lead is one of the much-anticipated films of the year. Fans have been waiting with bated breaths for the release of the 2018 sequel and it is all set to hit the screens next week.

The craze for superstar aka Rocky is at an all-time high. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. Now the film’s team has shared amazing news that reveals how much fans of the superstar are excited to watch the film in cinemas.

The team of KGF tweeted recently revealing that the film has received nearly 1 Million likes on Book My Show. The makers are now beaming with pride over the intensity of fans’ interest in watching Yash’s film.

The team tweeted, “1 Million & counting, that’s the intensity of the Interests on @bookmyshow 🙏🔥 #KGFChapter2 #KGF2onApr14 @Thenameisyash @prashanth_neel @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @duttsanjay @TandonRaveena @SrinidhiShetty7 @VaaraahiCC @excelmovies @AAFilmsIndia @PrithvirajProd @DreamWarriorpic” Take a look at the tweet below:

Ticket company, Book My Show too shared the news on the official Twitter handle that read, “1 Million & counting, that’s the intensity of the Interest on @bookmyshow 🙏🔥 #KGFChapter2 #KGF2onApr14”

Recently, Yash opened up about his film KGF: Chapter 2. He described the Prashanth Neel-directed gangster drama as an underdog story. He said, “People want the underdog to win and it’s always nice to be an underdog. KGF is a character-driven story. Rocky is witty, quirky, and has a certain attitude towards life.”

