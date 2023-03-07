Sandalwood actress Saptami Gowda, who created waves with her earnest performance in the surprise pan-India hit ‘Kantara’, has been selected by the makers for their upcoming Kannada movie ‘Yuva’.

Helmed by Santosh Anandram, the movie marks the screen debut of the late Kannada thespian Raj Kumar’s grandson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to its social media, Hombale Films shared the welcome onboard poster of its upcoming film. It further jotted down the caption in Kannada – “A warm welcome to the ‘Yuva’ raja’s queen. Get ready to witness the magic of the graceful @gowda_sapthami once again! With her raw talent and dedication to the craft, we knew she was the perfect fit for #Yuva.”

‘Yuva’ is scheduled to be out on December 22 this year and will primarily be released in the Kannada language. Plans to release the movie in other languages are also under consideration.

The production house has a reputation for nurturing and promoting new talent and delivering engaging stories that resonate with audiences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

They have had a successful run in 2022 with ‘KGF 2‘ and ‘Kantara’ among the biggest blockbusters the country has ever seen after the post-Covid scenario.

Hombale Films will also be coming out with its new action thriller �Salaar’ with rebel star Prabhas in September this year. Hombale intends to make it a blockbuster year again with a plan of releasing four more movies this year.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor Sidelines Himself From Actors Who “Sign Films To Make Money”, Announces A Break From Bollywood With Brahmastra 2 Update!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News