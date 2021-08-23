Advertisement

(Trigger Warning) Russian model Alexandra Djavi, who has featured in the Tamil film action, horror-comedy Kaanchana 3, is no more. The actress-model was found hanging from the ceiling fan in a rented house in Goa’s Siolim on August 18. As per reports, she was living there with her boyfriend.

Reports suggest that even though Goa police suspect it to be a suicide case with no foul play, they were still awaiting the post mortem report. The police reportedly said Alexandra was ‘mentally-disturbed mentally-disturbed and was also under medication for the same. Read on to know more details regarding her untimely death.

As reported by Times Of India, Goa police officials revealed that Alexandra Djavi dies by suicide while she was home alone. They said, “in the absence of her boyfriend, she died by suicide by hanging herself to a ceiling fan hook in the kitchen with a red sari. When her boyfriend reached the house, he found the main door latched from inside, and no response from the deceased.” As per their August 20 report, the Goa police said there is no foul play in the case.

With that being said, in 2019, Alexandra Djavi had filed a complaint against a photographer in Chennai for s*xual harassment. The Russian actress-model had accused the photographer of seeking s*xual favours to click photos, and later, he was arrested. The report further states that the Greater Chennai police said they would assist the Goa police with any details of the 2019 case if and when needed.

Written and directed by Raghava Lawrence, Kanchana 3 starred Lawrence alongside Oviya, Vedhika, Nikki Tamboli, Ri Djavi Alexandra, Kovai Sarala, Soori, Tarun Arora, and Kabir Duhan Singh. Released in 2019, it was the fourth instalment in the Muni Franchise and the third instalment in the Kanchana series.

May her soul rest in peace.

