Advertisement

The Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association has offered financial help of Rs. 5 lakh to the family of late art director Raju Sapte. Sapte committed suicide on July 2.

Talking in the same context, President of IMPPA T.P. Aggarwal said, “We are responsible towards our workers and hence we decided to help his family. What happened is unfortunate and we must learn from this tragedy. In view of the sacrifice of late Raju Sapte, we at IMPPA are donating Rs 5 lakh for which a cheque in favour of Sonali Sapte (widow of Sapte) has been deposited in her account as a small contribution to mitigating the loss that she has suffered and to look after the welfare of her family.”

Advertisement

Raju Sapte committed suicide on July 2 due to mental harassment by office bearers of some organizations, and it is clearly mentioned in the first news report with Wakad Police Thane, District Pune. Sapte was a member of the Association of Cine and Television Art Directors and Costume Designers.

In that connection, a meeting was held with the Maharashtra Chief Minister in Mumbai on July 7.

Post the meeting it was advised to all the members for statutory requirements which have to be fulfilled and followed by them as informed by the Labour Commissioner.

Police Commissioner of Mumbai and other senior police officials, it was also confirmed that all producers have been offered full police protection against any sort of extortion or harassment and a Whatsapp Group of producers and police has been set up to solve any problem.

Must Read: Shershaah: Kiara Advani Met Dimple Cheema To Play Sidharth Malhotra aka Capt. Vikram Batra’s Girlfriend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube