The Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) has decided to write to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal to set up vaccination centers for all its members and producers on priority.

A statement released by IMPPA president TP Aggarwal reads: “The lockdown last year was a very big blow for all our producer members and they were having hardships in surviving in view of which IMPPA through its IMPPA Welfare Trust provided emergency financial relief to all members directly in their bank accounts on 3 occasions May, June and July 2020. Now the situation after Lockdown 2 has become more serious due to all opportunities of work and income being closed and the virus spreading at an alarming rate.

In view of the above circumstances and in view of the difficulties faced by our 6,000 members, IMPPA has decided to write letter to Chief Minister of Maharashtra and BMC Commissioner to request them to kindly organize a vaccination camp exclusively for our members at our cost and we will be very obliged to the Government and the BMC if they accede to our request and set up a camp for vaccination of our members.

In view of the financial hardships being faced by our members IMPPA has once again decided in its meeting dated May 9 to provide financial relief directly in their bank account immediately after receiving their application for relief provided by IMPPA. The amount would be Rs 3000 that will be deposited in the accounts of its members.

We request the Government and BMC to kindly allot a special vaccination camp for our members for which we will be highly obliged and we assure all our members that we always are with them in both good days and bad days and they can rely on us.

We are sure that together we can and we will get rid of the corona which has been haunting this country for 2 years,” the statement said.

