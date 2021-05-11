Sun TV Network has donated 30 crores to help people fight the second wave of Covid-19 in the country. The television network put out a statement on Monday, which spoke about how they would be supporting the initiatives by the state and central governments with donations and also tie-up with NGOs who are helping people with oxygen cylinders and medicines.

Advertisement

The statement read: “Sun TV network is donating a sum of Rs. 30 crores to provide relief to those affected by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. This will be spent on several initiatives currently under way at various states of India including the following: 1. Donations to the various programmes initiated by the Government of India and State governments. 2. Partnering with NGOs that are providing oxygen cylinders, medicines etc.”

Advertisement

It added: “In addition, the company will leverage its resources including all its media assets to spread greater awareness among millions of our TV viewing audiences across India and rest of the world.”

The network owns the IPL cricket team Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Must Read: Rakhi Sawant Wants Salman Khan & Sonu Sood To Become The Next Prime Minister: “Asli Hero Toh Woh Hi Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube