Child actor-turned-South Indian film star Hansika Motwani will be seen next in a Tamil female-centric thriller ironically titled ‘Man’ and also in a web series ‘MY3’, a rom-com which is an adaptation of a Korean drama ‘I’m Not A Robot’.

Talking about her experience in the industry, Hansika said: “I have been in this wonderful industry for two decades. Yes, there have been ups and downs. But the journey has been amazing. It has taught me a lot about patience. And it’s taught me how to keep going, keep working hard. And I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

On her upcoming film ‘Man’, directed by Igore, Hansika Motwani said it is quite a responsibility doing a female-centric film.

Hansika Motwani said, “When I do female-centric films, I get to do more rounded characters, so I am just very happy about that. And the sense of responsibility is definitely higher than before. But I’m ready to take up the challenge.”

Talking about Hansika Motwani, the actress began her career as a child actor in Hinfi films like Koi… Mil Gaya, Aabra Ka Daabra and more. As an adult, the actress predominantly appeared in Tamil and Telugu films

