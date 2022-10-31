Malayalam superstar Mohanlal who is known for his acting mettle and aura, has come up with a musical tribute to the FIFA Football World Cup 2022, which is scheduled to begin later this year in Qatar.

Aashirvad Cinemas, the production house producing actor Mohanlal’s first directorial venture ‘Barroz’, on Sunday made this announcement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to social media, the production house tweeted about releasing the song for FIFA World Cup: “Releasing this October 30th 2022, from the people of God’s own country, a musical tribute for the Fifa Football World Cup 2022. All for football. Football for all.”

Releasing this October 30th 2022, from the people of God’s own country, a musical tribute for the Fifa football world cup 2022. All for football. Football for all. #Mohanlal #Barroz #AashirvadCinemas #Raviz #Kerala #Fifaworldcup pic.twitter.com/UEiZihRa2g — Aashirvad Cinemas (@aashirvadcine) October 28, 2022

Mohanlal has sung the song which is to be released on Sunday. The musical video has been directed by T. K. Rajeev Kumar while music for the tribute has been scored by Hesham Abdul Wahab. Sources say that Mohanlal will be in Qatar for the launch of the music video.

We can’t wait to listen to Mohanlal’s singing for all the football fans. What about you?

Must Read: Godfather Twitter Review Out! “Chiranjeevi Outperforms Lucifer But Mohanlal Can’t Do Godfather,” Netizens Give A Thumbs Up

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram