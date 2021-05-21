The Telugu film “Ek Mini Katha” starring Santosh Sobhan and Kavya Thapar will premiere on May 27.

“The topic is so ingrained in reality that it was not difficult to portray the finer nuances of the character. The film is an absolute delight to watch,” claims Santosh Sobhan.

The poster of Ek Mini Katha was unveiled on Thursday (May 20).

The film is directed by Karthik Rapolu and written by Merlapaka Gandhi.

The film will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

