The pre-release event for the film Thandel Jaathara was held. The event was attended by the film’s cast, crew, and family members. However, actor Allu Arjun was absent due to his health issue.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya’s words about his wife caught everyone’s attention at the event. During the event, Thandel hero Naga Chaitanya made a sweet revelation. He was asked to tell who the ‘Bujji Thalli’ in his life was. Without thinking, he said it was his wife.

But there was more to the story. Naga Chaitanya shared an interesting detail. He said his wife, Sobhita, was upset when she heard the term ‘Bujji Thalli’ in one of the songs from Thandel. Sobhita felt that the term was meant only for her. Naga Chaitanya explained that he had always called her ‘Bujji Thalli’ at home.

When the host, Suma, asked him a question about who he calls “Bujji Thalli” in real life, Naga Chaitanya replied, “Sobhita.”

Naga Chaitanya said, “Sobhita was a little upset when the ‘Bujji Thalli’ song was released. She feels that ‘Bujji Thalli’ was reserved for her. But I had to use it in the film.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coffee in a Chai Cup (@coffeeinachaicup)

Sai Pallavi plays the female lead in the movie Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Bunny Vas produced it under Allu Aravind’s presentation. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music for the film. Thandel will be released worldwide on February 7.

For updates on the film, stay tuned to Koimoi’s section Down South.

Must Read: Lucky Baskhar OTT Verdict (Week 6): Dulquer Salmaan Is Only 0.3 Million Away To Dethrone Vijay Sethupathi – Will It Change History?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News