Devara, featuring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor, is one of the year’s most awaited films. Recently, the makers released the trailer, which was met with positive reactions from the audience. Let’s explore the film’s cast, plot runtime, and other exciting details as the release date approaches.

Cast and Crew of Devara

Devara: Part 1 is an action-packed thriller directed by Koratala Siva. Jr NTR will be in dual roles, portraying Devara and his son Vara. Saif Ali Khan takes on the role of the antagonist, Bhaira, while Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead, Thangam.

The film features notable actors such as Meka Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain Chaithra Rai, Abhimanyu Singh, and Kalaiyarasan in addition to the main cast. Sudhakar Mikkilineni Kosaraju Harikrishna and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram produced the film. R. Rathnavelu handled the cinematography, and Anirudh Ravichander composed the music.

Plot of Devara

Set in a coastal region, Devara follows the story of a brave man named Devara who is on a mission to protect his people. Throughout his journey, Devara faces numerous challenges, and in the end, he passes his legacy to his son Vara. The film also highlights the intense rivalry between Devara and Bhaira, played by Saif Ali Khan. While the central plot has been revealed, other specific details are still being kept secret.

Certification and Runtime of Devara

According to reports from Cinejosh, the film has been given a UA certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after its review process. Devara’s total runtime is approximately 3 hours and 10 minutes, which ensures a detailed and engaging narrative.

Music of Devara

The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who is marking his fourth project at Telugu cinema. Some of the songs, such as “Fear Song,” “Chuttamalle,” and the lively “Daavudi,” have already been released, creating a buzz among fans. Anirudh began working on the soundtrack in November 2022, collaborating with Koratala Siva for the first time.

Release Date and Box Office Expectations

Devara has already made headlines with its impressive pre-release bookings in North America, which crossed the $1 million mark before the trailer was released. The film has earned over $1.05 million (₹8.81 crore) in total advance bookings, with the US market alone contributing $850000 (₹7.13 crore) from approximately 26000 tickets sold.

The film will be released on the big screen on September 27, 2024, and is expected to be a major box-office success.

