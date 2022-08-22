Telugu megastar K Chiranjeevi’s much-awaited action-entertainer Bhola Shankar will hit screens on April 14, 2023, its makers announced on the eve of Chiranjeevi’s 67th birthday on Sunday.

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, the unit tweeted on the film’s timeline: “Wishing the swagster of Indian cinema megastar K Chiranjeevi a very happy birthday. ‘Bhola Shankar’ arriving in theatres worldwide on 14th April 2023.”

Advertisement

The megastar K Chiranjeevi was born on August 22, 1955.

Believed to be a remake of the Tamil blockbuster ‘Vedalam’, starring Ajith, Shruti Haasan and Lakshmi Menon in the lead, sources say that the makers of Chiranjeevi starrer Bhola Shankar, Meher Ramesh have made small changes to the script to suit the tastes of the Telugu audience.

In Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar, Keerthy Suresh is reprising Lakshmi Menon’s role in the Telugu version and Tamannaah Bhatia will replace Shruti Haasan. The action film is about the bond between a brother and a sister.

Work on the film Bhola Shankar starring megastar Chiranjeevi began with a proper ‘pooja’ at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad on November 11, 2021.

Megastar K Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar is helmed by director Meher Ramesh who had earlier announced that the unit had not only completed a “stylish” fight sequence for the film, but also shot a grand song on a “huge” set erected for the number.

Must Read: Allu Arjun ‘Pushpa’ Beats Vijay Deverakonda, Yash & More South Indian Stars To Top The List Of ‘Popular Male Stars On Instagram’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram