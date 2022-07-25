Vikram Kumar’s film Thank You was released last week after much delay in post-production. Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Raashi Khanna starrer were one of the much-awaited films this year. However, since the release, it has been struggling to make moolah at the box office on its opening weekend.

The Telugu-language romantic drama is written and directed by Vikram who had given blockbuster films like Manam, 24, and Hello. Dil Raju and Shirish produced the film under Sri Venkateswara Creations. Reports claim that the film managed to rake in over Rs 1 crore on its third day at the box office.

According to Tollywood.net, Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Raashi Khanna starrer is performing worse than Koratala Siva’s social drama Acharya starring Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the lead. Pooja Hegde also had an important role in the film.

Koratala Siva’s film incurred heavy losses at the box office. Reports claim that distributors faced a 70 percent loss and the filmmaker is still facing the problems of his magnum opus Acharya. Vikram’s film Thank You seemingly left the audience unimpressed on opening day.

On the second day, many shows got cancelled in multiplexes. It is said that Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Raashi Khanna starrer has beaten Chiranjeevi in terms of the range of disasters. Even though Naga was applauded for his performance in the film but did little to bring people to theatres.

Apart from Naga and Raashi, the film also stars Avika Gor, Malavika Nair, and Prakash Raj were seen in supporting roles. Composer Thaman, cinematographer PC Screeram, and editor Naveen Nooli form the technical crew.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya recently spoke about his life after his separation from his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He said that he has changed a lot as a person since he could not open up much earlier. However, now he feels very much attached to his family members and friends.

