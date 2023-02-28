Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur met top Tollywood actors K. Chiranjeevi and Akkineni Nagarjuna.

Chiranjeevi revealed on Monday that the Union Minister visited his residence in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The megastar took to Twitter to thank Anurag Thakur for taking the time to drop by his place during his visit to Hyderabad on Sunday. Well-known producer and Chiranjeevi‘s brother-in-law Allu Aravind was also present during the meeting.

“Loved the delightful discussion we had along with my brother Nagarjuna about the Indian film industry and the rapid strides it is making,” wrote Chiranjeevi.

Thank you dear Sri @ianuragthakur for making time to drop by at my place on your visit to Hyderabad yesterday. Loved the delightful discussion we had along with my brother @iamnagarjuna

about the Indian Film Industry and the rapid strides it is making! pic.twitter.com/Bm6bjvHT39 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 27, 2023

Anurag Thakur is said to be in regular touch with Chiranjeevi ever since he presented the actor’s Film personality of the year award at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa in November last year.

The Minister congratulated Chiranjeevi saying that he has had an illustrious career spanning almost four decades with over 150 films as an actor, dancer and producer.

Thakur noted that Chiranjeevi is immensely popular in Telugu Cinema and has given incredible touching-hearts performances.

