Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are to appear on Bigg Boss Telugu 5 as guests on the grand finale.

The grand finale is only a few days away, with five finalists fighting to win the title for the season.

Hosted by Nagarjuna, the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 finale will be on a grand scale.

As Nagarjuna has acquired the rights for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh-starrer ’83’ in Telugu, he seems to have invited the couple to promote their movie on the show, which would also become an advantage for the grand finale of the show.

Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt are also to appear on the show, to promote their upcoming movie ‘RRR‘. With four bigwigs attending the grand finale, the makers of ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 5’ seem to have taken care to make the event even bigger.

The Bigg Boss Telugu 5 grand finale is slated for December 19. VJ Sunny, Manas, Sreerama Chandra, Siri Hanmanth, and Shanmukh are the finalists of ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 5’.

Previously, on watching their journeys, the finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 had an emotional ride.

Singer Sreerama Chandra, who watched his video, got emotional. As the makers had shown him his game, he was also appreciated by ‘Bigg Boss’ for his performance.

The unseen episodes on Sreeram showed that he is quite upset about his Bigg Boss journey.

“I am being portrayed as a ‘lone ranger’. It was also mentioned that whoever comes closer to me gets eliminated. I doubt if these tags are being conveyed in the other way,” Sreeram said, as he spoke to the cameras.

