Mohanlal’s directorial debut, Barroz: Guardian of Treasures, features the legendary actor himself as the titular character. It is an outright fantasy film. Interestingly, the role of the occultist Muwesi Mariya, originally intended to be portrayed by a woman, was ultimately played by Indo-Nigerian model Joshua Okesalako.

Joshua revealed that he was surprised when the Barroz team contacted him for an audition. The opportunity arose after Mohanlal noticed Joshua on the cover of Vogue India. Reflecting on the casting process, Joshua shared in an interview with Malayala Manorama, “I never expected to be selected for the role of the occultist, especially since 10 other female actors had auditioned for the same part.”

Each of his scenes contained nearly 20 lines of dialogue. “An assistant director would sit with me before the shoot, and we would prepare together,” Joshua shared. Speaking Malayalam was easy for him, as he is half-Indian—his mother is Anglo-Indian, and his father is Nigerian. However, he did not dub his own lines. He confirmed that the dubbing artist had an easier job thanks to his clear delivery.

Joshua admitted that he was initially worried about requiring multiple retakes since it was his first time acting in a film. However, he ended up needing only a few. He confirmed that the team went above and beyond to ensure he felt comfortable throughout the process. To prepare for the role of a black magician, Joshua watched numerous movies and series to fully grasp the character’s complexities.

Portraying such a role was no easy task. “You need to understand how to handle the character, the way they perform, emote, and even the hand movements,” he explained. He admitted it was challenging to detach from the character, even a month after the shoot had ended. “People around me found it weird,” he added.

Addressing the stereotype of people of color being cast as occultists, Joshua acknowledged its prevalence but viewed this role as an opportunity rather than a limitation. “Every actor may get stereotyped, but it depends on your attitude,” he said. For Joshua, taking on the role was a personal milestone, even though it meant setting aside his own reservations. His journey to this achievement began 12 years ago when he started his modeling career.

Barroz: Guardian of Treasures was made on a hefty budget of INR 80 crores. As of January 2, 2025, the film’s 8th day since its theatrical release, the total net collection from India stood at just INR 9.8 crores. Given these numbers, the chances of the film achieving financial success in theaters appear slim.

