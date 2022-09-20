Rana Daggubati, the South superstar, who got massive popularity for his portrayal of the character Bhallaladev in Baahubali. Apart from his professional front, it’s his humble nature that his audience has always loved. But in a recent viral video, Rana can be seen getting irritated and showing attitude. Scroll below to check it out.

Advertisement

In 2020, Rana Daggubati got married to his ladylove Miheeka Bajaj in a private gala ceremony. However, in a recent viral video as shared by HT City, Rana and his wife Miheeka can be seen entering Tirupati temple for a holy visit, but what caught our attention was his attitude towards one of his fans.

In a recently released clip, Actor @RanaDaggubati, who recently visited the #Tirupati temple along with wife #MiheekaBajaj & his father #DSureshBabu, snatched a fan’s mobile phone away after he approached the actor for a selfie #ranadaggubati #WATCH pic.twitter.com/8lxIPGiqly — HT City (@htcity) September 19, 2022

Advertisement

In the video, a fan can be seen approaching Rana Daggubati for a selfie but the actor’s reaction left us baffled. Rana snatched his phone and avoided getting clicked. A few people caught on to his attitude and slammed the actor for being so rude. One of them wrote, “You don’t want a selfie with a fan but you want to pose for media #BoycottBollywood #BoycottTollywood @RanaDaggubati.” While another one commented, “By selfie,he is not loosing self respect instead he would have gained popularity.” Another Telugu Twitter user wrote, “Temple lo selfies digakodada?? phone pull chestava??last scene lo andari tho(balaji temple employees) tho nuvvu digina pics eenti mari? Avi gudi lo ne ga? Akkada celebrity la ninnu chusina valla ni kuda suspend cheyali…. boycott rana. Who is he? Even, He don’t know…..”

You don't want a selfie with a fan but you want to pose for media #BoycottBollywood #BoycottTollywood @RanaDaggubati — Kirti Waghray (@waghray_kirti) September 19, 2022

By selfie,he is not loosing self respect instead he would have gained popularity. — Mohan Rao (@MohanRa32109281) September 20, 2022

On the other hand, a group of people came in support of Rana Daggubati and wrote, “They are also human… They all have prblms… They need peace and privacy…”. While another one penned, “Everyone has privacy its nothing wrong, selfie without their permission is a wrong thing”. And another Twitter user commented, “It’s not ok to enter into someone’s personal space.”

Well, it sure looked like Rana Daggubati wasn’t in the mood to click pictures. What do you think? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Rashmika Mandanna Hikes Her Salary Again Even Before Her Pushpa 2 With Allu Arjun Releases?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram