The copyright infringement lawsuit concerning the popular song Veera Raja Veera from Ponniyin Selvan 2 (PS2) has taken a significant turn. The Delhi High Court recently issued an interim ruling against Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and production houses – Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.

The lawsuit was filed by renowned classical vocalist Ustad Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar, alleging that the song is a direct copy of Shiva Stuti, a composition by the Junior Dagar Brothers. In a significant ruling, the court has directed AR Rahman and the production team to deposit ₹2 Crore with the court registry. Moreover, they had to pay an additional ₹2 lakh penalty for failing to credit the original composers within the next four weeks. This ruling has brought the spotlight on the importance of respecting copyright and intellectual property in the entertainment industry.

Court’s Verdict: A Direct Copy of Shiva Stuti

Justice Prathiba M. Singh, in her interim ruling, declared that Shiva Stuti did not just inspire the song Veera Raja Veera but was, in fact, “identical with certain changes.” The court emphasized that the song’s core, from the notes to its emotional impact, mirrored the Shiva Stuti composition.

The original statement of Justice reads, “not merely based on or inspired from the suit composition Shiva Stuti but is, in fact, identical to the suit composition with mere change in lyrics. The adding of other elements may have rendered the impugned song more like a modern composition, but the basic underlying musical work is identical.”

Consequently, AR Rahman and production houses were instructed to revise the song’s credits on digital platforms, adding the proper acknowledgment to the Junior Dagar Brothers for their original work. The court stated, “Composition based on a Dagarvani Tradition Dhrupad” must be changed to “Composition based on Shiva Stuti by Late Ustad N. Faiyazuddin Dagar and Late Ustad Zahiruddin Dagar.”

However, this statement underscores the importance of crediting the original creator, particularly in cases where traditional compositions are adapted into modern creations.

AR Rahman’s Defense

AR Rahman, known for his global acclaim, defended the composition, arguing that Shiva Stuti is a traditional piece in the public domain and that Veera Raja Veera was an original work. However, the court rejected AR Rahman’s defense, siding with Mr. Dagar’s claim that the song infringed upon the original composition. The case is still ongoing, but this interim ruling is already making waves in the music and film industries.

