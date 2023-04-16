Ajith Kumar Helps Young Mum At London Airport, Carries Her Bag

Tamil Superstar Ajith Kumar has gained appreciation on social media and among people in general after he helped a woman travelling alone with a ten-month-old at Heathrow airport in London.

The husband of the woman said in a social media post, “My wife was travelling from Glasgow to Chennai and was travelling alone with our 10-month-old baby. She had a chance to meet Ajith Kumar at London’s Heathrow airport today. She was travelling with a cabin suitcase and a baby bag. This man here not only posed for a photograph but he was a superhuman to carry our baby bag from there until the flight, understanding my wife came alone.”

“When my wife resisted, he replied, ‘It is ok. I have two kids. So I know how it feels.’ He carried it all the way along with his cabin suitcase into the flight and he gave it to the cabin crew and ensured that the bag has been placed under my wife’s seat,” he added.

He added that another person travelling with Ajith had volunteered to take the baggage, but the superstar insisted that he would carry the bag himself.

He also posted that a personality like Ajith Kumar doing such a thing floored him.

