Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Back To Gym After Recovering From Covid!

Director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, who has got back to work after recovering from a bout of Covid, has hit the gym again.

Taking to social media, Aishwaryaa, the daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, announced her return to the gym with a poem.

She wrote, “Back to working out after more than a month again. The body I hear screaming in pain…

Back to workout after more than a month again,I hear my body screaming in pain,I slide against the wall,cautious I don’t fall,I stop n smile,telling myself I’ve done this before n I draw strength from my heart n core.sweat,glow n grow,let only positivity flow #mondaymotivation 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/o4ffR6MgY9 — Aishwarya Rajinikanth (@ash_rajinikanth) March 28, 2022

“Post session I slid against the wall… Cautious that I don’t fall…Wait (weight) and I smile, I know I can run the mile I’ve done this before… Strength I draw from my heart and core …”

“None of us know our true power… Need to dig in and pull out of the feared cover …

Sweat sweat..you’ll never regret …Glow and grow …. Let all the positivity flow …,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker also changed her profile name on social media from being Aishwarayaa Dhanush to Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth.

In January this year, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa had chosen to end their 18-year marriage and part ways.

