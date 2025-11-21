Dining With The Kapoors Review: Every Family Has A Star But Kapoors Make Their Own Constellation

Dining with the Kapoors Review: Star Rating:

Cast: The Kapoor Family – Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain & Others

Creator: Armaan Jain

Director: Smriti Mundhra

Streaming On: Netflix

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 1 hour

So here is an honest confession before I start this discussion. When I first saw the trailer of Dining With The Kapoors, I thought it might be another dramatic family reunion exercise, probably channeled by a lot of PR strategies. And I think I should be sorry to judge the book by its cover! Because this Netflix special has all my heart and soul. Thank you, Armaan Jain, for creating something so special, and thanks to Smriti Mundhra for directing this beauty!

This Netflix special is a big Punjabi meal with a lot of Paarivarik gupshup, and at some point, you will realize, this is just like your family. Any other Indian family, to be precise! Joint families are so much fun, I know it because I have one. A family that holds you strong in the toughest times and lets you fly your highest because they are there to protect you whenever you need assistance!

Dining with the Kapoors Review: What’s It About:

Dining With The Kapoors starts with the basic information about this get-together! The entire Raj Kapoor clan decided to dine on the ocassion of his 100th birthday. What follows next is one hour of absolute fun anecdotes, teasing, roasting, eating, and hailing each other and remembering the man who held them together – Raj Kapoor!

Dining with the Kapoors Review: What Works:

Some anecdotes are truly special, like Ranbir Kapoor narrating how he got his name. Aadar Jain, being the youngest of the lot, roasting everyone was another epic moment. But the most heartwarming ones were the clips with Raj Kapoor enjoying himself with his grandchildren. Most emotional of the lot was Randhir Kapoor and Rima Jain, taking a stroll at their Chembur home, before it was sold!

The premise is very simple: five generations of the Kapoor clan gather to cook, eat, and, most importantly, remember Raj Kapoor. From Neetu Kapoor presiding over the chaos like a matriarch to Ranbir Kapoor playing the cunning-sarcastic cousin, this Netflix special brings the Kapoors minus their glam and stardom!

We see genuine moments: the quick, affectionate eye rolls, the way someone’s childhood nickname is instantly deployed, and the collective memory of those who have left. This special acts as a beautiful reminder that, beneath the fame, the hits, and the flops, they are just a family that stays together despite all odds. This special is a winner because no one is a star; each one of them has their stories and memories. While they cook together, and bicker about things as frivolous as aloo and eating with hands!

Dining with the Kapoors Review: Star Performance:

What makes Dining With The Kapoors truly special is its unapologetic simplicity. For an hour, all of them do not look like THE KAPOOR CLAN – they just turn into any family sitting over a game of cards on a Diwali night! The show’s genius is that it focuses on the universal language of food and family.

Dining with the Kapoors Review: What Doesn’t Work:

The only things missing in this show were the missing members of the family. At the same time, it would have been interesting to see the kids – Samara, Taimur, Jeh, Raha, and others. We definitely missed the bahus of the clan – especially Alia Bhatt Kapoor! It would have been fun if we could have had Agastya also join the clan for this fun get-together, since he is the new crush of the town!

Dining with the Kapoors Review: Last Words:

Dining With The Kapoors wins my heart with its moments, which are not any Wiki pages. They have emotions, they are unpolished, and at a point, they make me cry, because I remember the ones I lost in the last two years. Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor’s energy is hilarious, and they need to have their own cousin show, to be honest!

This special is a must-watch because it is comforting. The Kapoors were only a few minutes away from singing Hum Saath Saath Hain but they are definitely a family that eats together, prays together, sings together, toasts together, roasts together, laughs together, cries together, and definitely stays together! Every family definitely has a star, but the Kapoors have their own constellation shining bright!

4.5 stars! It would have been a perfect five if it could have been a little longer, I guess! This feel-good ended way too soon!

